Missing Haughton mother of 2 found unharmed

Royal Madden was reported missing on February 15, but has been located and reunited with family. (Source: Royal Madden/Facebook)

Royal Madden was reported missing on February 15, but has been located and reunited with family. (Source: Royal Madden/Facebook)

Royal Madden was reported missing on February 15, but has been located and reunited with family. (Source: Royal Madden/Facebook)

A missing Haughton mother of 2 has been found after going missing for the second time in less than 3 weeks.

According to Lisa Lawrence, Royal Madden returned home on February 17.

Her whereabouts during her absence are not known.

Madden was first reported missing Jan. 29, but returned several days later before disappearing once more.

On February 15, her sister filed a missing person’s report after she failed to appear in court on Valentine’s Day.

"She had a court date on Tuesday, she failed to appear in court and that's when I knew something. This is not her – this is not right," said Lawrence, Royal's sister.

Madden has a 10-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old-son.

Lawrence said she is safe and returned home unharmed.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.