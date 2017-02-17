Shreveport police union asks for pay raises

The Shreveport Police Officer's Association is calling on Mayor Ollie Tyler to increase pay for officers.

The association says today is day one of a campaign that they intend to carry out as long as necessary. The campaign began with a video from the SPOA released to KSLA News 12 late Thursday night.

"We need city administration to get on board with police pay raises," said Michael Carter, president of Shreveport Police Officer's Association. "We need them to understand that they eventually will have to give pay raises to these police officers, otherwise you will continue to train and lose talent and recruit from the bottom of the barrel."

Carter says two years ago, on February 17, 2015, he was granted a meeting with Mayor Ollie Tyler to address pay raises for Shreveport Police Officers. He says that was the last meeting granted to him on the topic.

Carter says two years is long enough for the mayor to take action.

"We are not going to stop. We've waited long enough," said Carter. "We've been silent to the point of desperation. We are not going to be silent anymore."

A starting Shreveport Police Officer makes about $33,000 dollars a year, according to the city's website.

Carter says that sum is at least $4,000 dollars below average. Plus, Carter says officers don't receive incentives based on certifications like firefighters. He says officers often have to pay for their own uniforms and equipment as well.

KSLA News 12 checked the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In May of 2015. the average annual wage for officers nationwide was about $61,000 dollars. In Louisiana, the average is only $38,000 dollars.

Carter says Shreveport often loses talented officers to other cites where pay is higher.

"People who are looking for a job in law enforcement consider the risk versus the pay just like any other job. When they look around and see they can make double the salary in other places with lower the risk, that's a no-brainer."

Back in 2002, voters approved a one-quarter cent sales tax for police and firefighter's payroll and equipment. That tax has been renewed numerous times since then. Carter says not renewing it would have resulted in cuts to personnel, but officers have not received pay raises from that tax since January 1, 2003, when it first went into effect.

Officers do receive a 2 percent longevity raise each year. Mayor Tyler provided KSLA News 12 with this statement:

Although our city is statutorily mandated by the state to only pay firefighters the 2 percent increase annually, we have and continue to extend that annual increase to our police officers in an effort to show appreciation for them as public safety servants. We are grateful that police officers, after completing their first year of service, receive additional monies in the form of a state supplemental pay, which amounts to $500 a month.

Mayor Tyler added that like many cities across the nation, Shreveport is facing serious budget packages.

However, our dedication to our police officers remains solid. To demonstrate our deep commitment to police officers, the city of Shreveport’s contribution to the retirement system has increased significantly over the years, from $2.8 million in 2009 to $8.8 million in 2016.

In 2017, Mayor Tyler said city officials made "every effort" to provide all city employees in the 2017 budget. But their efforts were unsuccessful.

In the 2016 budget, which was my first budget, we were able to bring our lowest paid employees to a minimum salary of $10.16 an hour. This administration will continue to look for opportunities to offer pay raises to all our employees. This administration will continue to look for opportunities to offer pay raises to all our employees.”

Carter says the Police Officer's Association isn't going to rest until they get the administration to meet with them about pay raises.

"We are going to be heard by everyone in Shreveport. So you can meet with us to try to decide how you are going to get the police a raise or you can deal with this issue in a formal campaign now until you are no longer in office," he said.

Carter is asking the public to contact the mayor and city council to show their support.

