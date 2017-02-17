Man arrested in connection to SWAR bank robbery

They say the man left the scene in a blue 2006 Chrysler 300. (Source: Magnolia Police Department)

Police say the man walked into the Lakewood branch of People's Bank armed with a handgun and demanded money. (Source: Magnolia Police Department)

One man is in police custody in connection with a bank robbery in Southwest Arkansas.

Marshun Stevvon Scott, 27, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated robbery and theft over $5,000 in connection with a bank robbery on Wednesday in Magnolia, according to the Magnolia Police Department.

Scott was arrested in Little Rock and transferred back to Magnolia. Scott from Jonesboro but has family in the Magnolia area.

It happened at 8:30 a.m. at the Lakewood branch of the People's Bank. A man believed to be Scott was armed with a handgun and demanded money.

The gunman fled the scene in a Chrysler 300 after taking an unknown amount of money. The car was caught on surveillance camera.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Scott's bond is set at $1 million.

