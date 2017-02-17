Event Forecast: Krewe of Centaur

Laissez les bons temps rouler! The Krewe of Centaur is ready to roll this weekend. We're in for a mild weekend, making it feel more like early spring rather than mid February.

You can get a sneak peek of this year's floats and meet the Krewe at Centaur's float loading party Friday evening beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tonight, temperatures will be mild at the start of the party in the mid 60s. As the evening progresses temperatures will slowly fall into the upper 50s, by the time the float loading party ends at 9 p.m. We're keeping rain chances at about 20% through the evening, but any rain we could see will move through pretty quickly.

The day of the parade will bring warm temperatures and even some peeks of sunshine. It will be feeling more like a spring day rather than, the middle of February. As people begin to lineup along the routes during the early afternoon, temperatures will jump into the mid to even upper 60s.

Futuretrack is trying to pick up on a few sprinkles when the parade rolls at 4 p.m. but, we should begin to see peeks of sunshine and improving conditions from any early morning showers at this time. The added sunshine will allow daytime highs will warm into the low to mid 70s. As the parade wraps up for the evening, temperatures will stay mild into the upper 60s. It would be wise to carry a light jacket, after sunset, but during the parade jeans and a t-shirt will suit you just fine.

You can find more information on the Krewe of Centaur parade here.

