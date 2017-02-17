Police: 'Crime scene' connected to search for missing remains found in Louisiana

Police believe the body of a 25-year-old killed in Boulder, Colorado was dismembered and left in various communities in and around Shreveport. (Source: Boulder PD)

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office confirms they are working with police in Colorado and the FBI in the investigation of the homicide of a former Shreveport woman whose partial remains were found earlier this week in Oklahoma.

Boulder police believe 25-year-old Ashley Mead was killed in Boulder, CO earlier this week and that 32-year-old Adam Densmore took her body to Louisiana and went to his family’s home in Haughton around February 13 or 14.

Mead's remains were found Wednesday in a suitcase in a dumpster behind an Okmulgee Walmart. Densmore, who shared a 1-year-old daughter with Mead, was arrested during a traffic stop in Pawnee County, Oklahoma on a warrant for a custody violation shortly after that discovery was made.

The toddler was unharmed and placed in the temporary care of Child Protective Services.

Densmore was arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder. The arrest affidavit has been sealed by the court.

Officers in Colorado had been looking for Mead and her daughter since Tuesday when she didn't show up at work.

At a news conference Friday afternoon, Okmulgee, OK Police Chief Joe Prentice said they believe Mead was killed in Boulder and her body at least partially dismembered near Shreveport and some of her body parts were discarded in several communities, not just Okmulgee.

Prentice also revealed Friday afternoon that a crime scene related to the case has been found in Louisiana. He could not say where, and the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office declined to confirm specifically whether that crime scene is in Haughton or even in the parish.

But Prentice made it clear that even though a crime scene had been found in Louisiana, the rest of Mead's remains have not - and that they could be anywhere between Louisiana and Oklahoma.

"The possibility of where she is is only limited by your imagination," Prentice said. "We'd like to find the rest of the body to help the family find closure."

It is believed that the missing parts of Mead’s body could be in a purple Riva suitcase similar to the suitcase found in the Oklahoma dumpster.

Chief Prentice said Friday that one piece of the luggage set is still missing.

According to police reports, both Mead and Densmore lived in Shreveport before moving to Boulder.

However, detectives currently believe that on the evening of Feb. 12, Densmore left Boulder and traveled south to Raton, New Mexico. He then continued south and east through the Texas panhandle before arriving in Haughton on the evening of Feb. 13. On the morning of Feb. 14, investigators believe Densmore drove to Conway, Arkansas, where he spent the night.

On the morning of Feb. 15, it's reported he left Conway and stopped in Okmulgee before being arrested around 1:30 p.m.

Police say if anyone sees a suitcase placed in an odd location, they are asked not to touch it and to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 immediately.

