Shreveport police seek gunman in shooting of store clerk during robbery

One person was shot during an armed robbery at the AM-PM gas station and convenience store on Hearne Avenue and Emery Street Thursday night. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are searching for the gunman accused of shooting a store clerk in the leg during an apparent armed robbery Thursday night.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the AM/PM located in the 3800 block of Hearne Avenue.

The victim identified as 49-year-old Galib Wadi was working as a clerk at the convenience store when he was shot in the leg.

He was taken to University Health with what has been described as life-threatening injuries.

The gunman fled the scene making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.