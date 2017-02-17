Feaster out as Parkway HS football head coach

Parkway High School Football Coach David Feaster has been relieved of his duties. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Parkway High School Football coach David Feaster has been relieved of his duties involving the football program.

Feaster confirmed the news to KSLA News 12 Friday morning.

It comes less than a week after comments he made on the Tim Fletcher radio show calling Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban "unethical" and saying he would not be allowed on the Parkway campus to recruit his players.

Feaster's issues with Alabama go back to when his former quarterback Brandon Harris was being courted by LSU and Alabama. Harris ultimately chose to play for LSU. The topic came up for discussion again in recent days after Harris announced he will transfer from the school.

Feaster was asked if he'd allow LSU on campus after how they dealt with Harris and he said, "Sure," but added that Alabama was not welcomed back.

Feaster says he was written up citing insubordination and told he should have contacted the administration about the ban.

He says he is still a teacher at the school and doesn't regret his statements.

"I stand behind what I said and did what I thought was best for my players," Feaster.

Reaction from current and former Parkway football players is beginning to pour in, including highly-recruited Panthers quarterback Justin Rogers took to Twitter moments after hearing the news.

Y'all just messed up BIG TIME ! — Justin Rogers (@_justinrogers) February 17, 2017

There is no word on who will lead the Panthers football program in the interim.

