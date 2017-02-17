Gunman sought in attempted robbery at Regions Bank

Shreveport police have released several surveillance images in hopes of identifying and apprehending a man who attempted to rob a local bank Thursday afternoon in east Shreveport. (Source: Shreveport PD)

Police say just after 2:30 p.m. on February 16, officers were called to the Regions Bank located in the 4700 block of Line Avenue for reports of an attempted robbery.

Employees say the armed robber approached a teller with a note demanding money but was reportedly spooked and left the business empty-handed.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, tan pants, and yellow sunglasses.

He is believed to have driven off in a white colored compact car of unknown make or model.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org

