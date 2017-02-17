Caddo Parish Coroner's office releases 2016 investigation statistics

The Caddo Parish Coroner's office released data on the 9,689 deaths, sanity, and sexual assaults cases it investigated in 2017.

The office recorded 3,057 death investigations in 2016. Those investigations included 50 homicides, 1,854 natural deaths, 116 accidental deaths, 29 suicides, 8 cases where the cause of death could not be determined, and 6 cases with the outcome pending completion of investigations.

There were 209 autopsies performed.

There were also 292 deaths of people from other parishes who died in Caddo Parish. Those death investigations were sent to the parish of residence.

Also, 702 deaths that were reported to the coroner’s office were deemed not to be coroner's cases because investigations revealed the deaths did not meet the criteria mandated under the Louisiana state statutes.

The coroner's office also conducted 6,519 sanity investigations which involve the coroner making a ruling on whether a person should remain in protective custody at a mental institution for their own safety.

The coroner has also investigated 112 sexual assaults that were under police investigation.

The coroner conducted a "continued tutorship" investigation, which is done when a parent or other legal guardian requests legal rights to make financial and medical decisions for persons with a disability.

For historic comparisons, death statistics for Caddo Parish since Coroner Dr. Todd Thoma took office in 2009 follow:

2016

Death investigations: 3,057

Natural deaths: 1,854

Accidents: 116

Suicides: 29

Homicides: 50

Undetermined: 8

Out of parish: 292

Not a coroner's case: 702

Autopsies: 209

Sexual assault investigations: 112

Sanity investigations: 6,519

Continued tutorship: 1

Total investigations: 9,689



2015

Death investigations: 3,092

Natural deaths: 1,879

Accidents: 125

Suicides: 35

Homicides: 36

Undetermined: 18

Out of parish: 331

Not a coroner's case: 668

Autopsies: 210

Sexual assault investigations: 110

Sanity investigations: 6,328

Continued tutorship: 4

Total investigations: 9,534

2014

Death investigations: 3,092

Natural deaths: 1,895

Accidents: 117

Suicides: 39

Homicides: 34

Undetermined: 5

Out of parish: 332

Not a coroner's case: 670

Autopsies: 200

Sexual assault investigations: 104

Sanity investigations: 6,470

Continued tutorship: 4

Total investigations: 9,670

2013

Death investigations: 3,033

Natural deaths: 1,900

Accidents: 111

Suicides: 21

Homicides: 31

Undetermined: 13

Out of parish: 313

Not a coroner's case: 644

Autopsies: 164

Sexual assault investigations: 82

Sanity investigations: 6,286

Continued tutorship: 1

Total investigations: 9,402

2012

Death investigations: 2,965

Natural deaths: 2,040

Accidents: 81

Suicides: 27

Homicides: 23

Undetermined: 3

Out of parish: 235

Not a coroner's case: 556

Autopsies: 148

Sexual assault investigations: 140

Sanity investigations: 5,650

Continued tutorship: 5

Total investigations: 8,760

2011

Death investigations: 2,793

Natural deaths: 2,013

Accidents: 118

Suicides: 34

Homicides: 17

Undetermined: 11

Out of parish: 189

Not a coroner's case: 411

Autopsies: 203

Sexual assault investigations: 110

Sanity investigations: 6,263

Continued tutorship: 3

Total investigations: 9,169

2010

Death investigations: 2,774

Natural deaths: 1,805

Accidents: 127

Suicides: 21

Homicides: 38

Undetermined: 8

Out of parish: 221

Not a coroner's case: 554

Autopsies: 206

Sexual assault investigations: 153

Sanity investigations: 5,760

Continued tutorship: 0

Total investigations: 8,687

2009

Death investigations: 2,746

Natural deaths: 1,857

Accidents: 135

Suicides: 39

Homicides: 43

Undetermined: 9

Out of parish: 260

Not a coroner's case: 403

Autopsies: 227

Sexual assault investigations: 197

Sanity investigations: 4,793

Continued tutorship: 5

Total investigations: 7,741

