Caddo Parish Coroner's office releases 2016 investigation statistics

The Caddo Parish Coroner's office released data on the 9,689 deaths, sanity, and sexual assaults cases it investigated in 2017.
The office recorded 3,057 death investigations in 2016. Those investigations included 50 homicides, 1,854 natural deaths, 116 accidental deaths, 29 suicides, 8 cases where the cause of death could not be determined, and 6 cases with the outcome pending completion of investigations.
There were 209 autopsies performed.
There were also 292 deaths of people from other parishes who died in Caddo Parish. Those death investigations were sent to the parish of residence.
Also, 702 deaths that were reported to the coroner’s office were deemed not to be coroner's cases because investigations revealed the deaths did not meet the criteria mandated under the Louisiana state statutes.
The coroner's office also conducted 6,519 sanity investigations which involve the coroner making a ruling on whether a person should remain in protective custody at a mental institution for their own safety.
The coroner has also investigated 112 sexual assaults that were under police investigation.
The coroner conducted a "continued tutorship" investigation, which is done when a parent or other legal guardian requests legal rights to make financial and medical decisions for persons with a disability.
For historic comparisons, death statistics for Caddo Parish since Coroner Dr. Todd Thoma took office in 2009 follow:
2016
Death investigations: 3,057
Natural deaths: 1,854
Accidents: 116
Suicides: 29
Homicides: 50
Undetermined: 8
Out of parish: 292
Not a coroner's case: 702
Autopsies: 209
Sexual assault investigations: 112
Sanity investigations: 6,519
Continued tutorship: 1
Total investigations: 9,689
2015
Death investigations: 3,092
Natural deaths: 1,879
Accidents: 125
Suicides: 35
Homicides: 36
Undetermined: 18
Out of parish: 331
Not a coroner's case: 668
Autopsies: 210
Sexual assault investigations: 110
Sanity investigations: 6,328
Continued tutorship: 4
Total investigations: 9,534
2014
Death investigations: 3,092
Natural deaths: 1,895
Accidents: 117
Suicides: 39
Homicides: 34
Undetermined: 5
Out of parish: 332
Not a coroner's case: 670
Autopsies: 200
Sexual assault investigations: 104
Sanity investigations: 6,470
Continued tutorship: 4
Total investigations: 9,670
2013
Death investigations: 3,033
Natural deaths: 1,900
Accidents: 111
Suicides: 21
Homicides: 31
Undetermined: 13
Out of parish: 313
Not a coroner's case: 644
Autopsies: 164
Sexual assault investigations: 82
Sanity investigations: 6,286
Continued tutorship: 1
Total investigations: 9,402
2012
Death investigations: 2,965
Natural deaths: 2,040
Accidents: 81
Suicides: 27
Homicides: 23
Undetermined: 3
Out of parish: 235
Not a coroner's case: 556
Autopsies: 148
Sexual assault investigations: 140
Sanity investigations: 5,650
Continued tutorship: 5
Total investigations: 8,760
2011
Death investigations: 2,793
Natural deaths: 2,013
Accidents: 118
Suicides: 34
Homicides: 17
Undetermined: 11
Out of parish: 189
Not a coroner's case: 411
Autopsies: 203
Sexual assault investigations: 110
Sanity investigations: 6,263
Continued tutorship: 3
Total investigations: 9,169
2010
Death investigations: 2,774
Natural deaths: 1,805
Accidents: 127
Suicides: 21
Homicides: 38
Undetermined: 8
Out of parish: 221
Not a coroner's case: 554
Autopsies: 206
Sexual assault investigations: 153
Sanity investigations: 5,760
Continued tutorship: 0
Total investigations: 8,687
2009
Death investigations: 2,746
Natural deaths: 1,857
Accidents: 135
Suicides: 39
Homicides: 43
Undetermined: 9
Out of parish: 260
Not a coroner's case: 403
Autopsies: 227
Sexual assault investigations: 197
Sanity investigations: 4,793
Continued tutorship: 5
Total investigations: 7,741
