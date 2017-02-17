Caddo Parish deputies seek man in connection to bomb threat

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they believe has violated probation and also may be connected to a bomb threat.

Deputies say there is a warrant for the arrest of 47-year-old Martin Dewayne Allen of Shreveport for probation violation.

Caddo deputies also believe Allen may have information that can help in an investigation of a bomb threat made in October.

Martin is described as being 5'11", weighing 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about Allen's whereabouts can contact the Caddo Sheriff's Office at 318-675-2170 or Det. Larry Pierce 318-510-8088.

