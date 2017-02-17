Fire razes Natchitoches home

A Natchitoches home was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning.

The fire happened around 6:21 a.m. at a house located on LA Hwy. 117 at the south end of Provencal.

When crews from Natchitoches Parish Fire District 4 arrived they discovered the home was engulfed in flames and reported seeing a column of heavy black smoke rolling above Provencal.

It is unknown if anyone was inside the house at the time of the fire or if any injuries were reported.

Crews from Provencal, Flora and Vowells Mill all responded to the fire.

