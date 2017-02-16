Shreveport store clerk shot in leg during armed robbery - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport store clerk shot in leg during armed robbery

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A store clerk was shot in a leg during an apparent armed robbery Thursday night at a Shreveport convenience store.

He has been taken to University Health for treatment of a wound authorities described as moderate.

The clerk was down behind a counter and was unable to speak much with investigators, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 9:24 p.m. at the AM-PM at Hearne Avenue at Emery Street.

Authorities said it was not immediately know in which direction the gunman fled.

Up to 15 Shreveport police units responded to a shooting call at that location, dispatch records show. 

Shreveport Fire Department sent four units on a medical emergency at the same address.

