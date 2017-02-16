Haughton native arrested for CO homicide; victim has Shreveport ties

Adam Densmore's Facebook profile shows he was living in Boulder and is from Shreveport. (Source: Facebook)

A Bossier Parish native is accused of the gruesome slaying of a former Shreveport resident.

His arrest comes as a result of an investigation with ties to Colorado and Oklahoma.

A police report states that 32-year-old Adam Densmore, who reportedly is from Haughton, was arrested during a traffic stop by Oklahoma Highway Patrol shortly after the discovery of a female body in a suitcase in a Dumpster in Oklahoma.

He now faces a charge of first-degree murder.

The body has been identified as 25-year-old Ashley Mead. The police report shows Mead previously lived in Shreveport.

Mead and her 1-year-old daughter were reported missing Tuesday when she didn't show up for work in Boulder, Colo.

Boulder police believe Densmore killed Mead and put her body in the Dumpster behind a Walmart in Okmulgee, Okla.

Densmore's Facebook page shows he was living in Boulder and is from Shreveport.

Helicopter news footage from Tulsa, Okla., CBS affiliate KOTV on Wednesday shows police tape surrounding the Walmart Dumpster.

In the video, a large purple suitcase also can be seen next to the Dumpster.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports the 1-year-old, who is Densmore's daughter, was with him when he was pulled over Wednesday afternoon. The infant now is in the custody of Oklahoma Child Protective Services.

Investigators are reviewing a number of surveillance cameras in the area where the body was discovered.

