SWAR bank partners with the town to deter bank robberies

A local bank and a small southwest Arkansas city believe they have a solution in preventing future bank robberies.

Leaders with Diamond Bank is asking to house Mineral Springs Police Department inside the bank building at no cost to taxpayers. The plan was approved during a special called Mineral Springs City Council meeting.

Last summer, masked bandits robbed the Diamond Bank in Mineral Springs, Arkansas and weeks later the suspects were arrested in Oklahoma.

"In light of some recent issues we have had in the last 12 months, we think that a sign on the front window here saying Mineral Springs Police Department with a big logo there is a deterrent for anybody who wants to cause trouble here," expressed Diamond Bank's Heath Wallace.

Mayor Bobby Tullus said the move will save the city about $2,500 a year on utilities, and the bank will also give the city an additional $15,000 to the city's budget.

"I'm not sure it's a precedent, but I think it is another way to go. I think small towns with budget restrictions that we have, we have to look every opportunity to save money and work smarter and better," continued Tullus.

Officials with Diamond bank said saving money is not their goal, but rather the safety of their customers and employees. The Mayor said the move will not affect any services the four-member police department is now providing to citizens.

Renovations will have to be made to the bank building before the move is complete. No timetable has been set on the move.

