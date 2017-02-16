Texarkana, AR, bank robbed again; second time this year

Police in Texarkana are working to identify a suspect in the armed robbery of a local bank Monday morning.

Police say this man walked into BancorpSouth on North Stateline Ave. with his face partially covered and showed a weapon, demanding money from one of the tellers. (Source: Texarkana, AR Police Department)

A gunman wearing a blue mask robbed the BancorpSouth branch in the 2200 block of North Stateline Avenue in Texarkana, Ark., about 10 a.m. Feb. 16. (Source: Texarkana, Ark., Police Department)

Texarkana, Ark., police have released images from surveillance cameras in hopes of identifying the man who robbed a bank.

A man armed with a handgun demanded money from a teller at the BancorpSouth branch in the 2200 block of North Stateline Avenue about 10 a.m. Feb. 16.

He fled with an undisclosed amount and last was seen headed south from the building.

This is the second time the bank branch has been robbed this year.

Authorities described the gunman who robbed it Feb. 16 as standing about 5’8 tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. A blue mask over his face revealed only his eyes, police said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call Texarkana, Ark., police at (903) 798-3154 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

