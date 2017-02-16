Pilot shares photo he took of helicopter hours before crash

A Shreveport polit may have taken the last known picture of a helicopter just hours before it reportedly crashed into Wallace Lake. (Source: Todd Tessier)

An ArkLaTex pilot may have taken the last known picture of a helicopter hours before it crashed into Wallace Lake Wednesday, killing 2 people.

The DeSoto Parish Coroner's office says the remains of the couple were examined and confirmed to be Terry and Pamela Bailey, of Center, Texas. Deputies say they believe the couple was at the Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City for Valentine's Day dinner and some gambling.

At around 10:30 Tuesday night, Todd Tessier saw the couple's helicopter and took a picture and posted it on SnapChat. Tessier shared that photo exclusively with KSLA News 12.

"I was like, 'Oh wow. That's kind of surreal.' You see it one day and then the next day it's a ball of fire with no survivors," said Tessier.

The tail number in Tessier's picture matches the number released by the FAA, N598PB which is registered to Bailey.

According to the sheriff's office, the FAA lost contact with the helicopter just after midnight on Wednesday, but the sheriff's office wasn't notified it was missing until noon.

"There shouldn't have been 12 hours," said Tessier. "That doesn't make any sense. That's way too long to lose communication period, with anybody."

Tessier says the helicopter should have had a device on it, called an Emergency Locator Transmitter, to signal to the nearest air control when it crashed.

"That's all regulated items. In its last inspection, that would have been inspected and kept up to date with battery life."

Despite all the theories of what could have happened, Tessier says we won't know until the NTSB's official report comes out, which could take up to a year.

"Read the report. Cause I mean, no body's really going to know exactly what happened except for the two people on board."

The NTSB will be investigating the crash. Their investigators will arrive once the wreckage is removed from the water.

In a statement, the spokeswoman for the Horseshoe said,

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bailey family during this devastating time. The Baileys were valued guests and very special to the Caesars Entertainment family. Management has worked closely to provide information to the law enforcement agencies aiding in the crash investigation and recovery efforts.”

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.