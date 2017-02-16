SPD: No evidence of damage, injuries after shots fired near headquarters

Officers appear to be searching the area behind Sun City Furniture and underneath the Murphy Street Bridge with guns drawn. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The sound of gunfire prompted a brief but intense search near Shreveport Police Headquarters Thursday afternoon as police looked for 2 men reportedly seen leaving the area in the moments after the shots rang out.

Click here to watch the latest coverage streaming live online at 6. Mobile users click here.

Employees inside the police department building in the 1200 block of Texas Avenue reported hearing gunfire after 4:30 p.m. Some reports said 1 shot, others thought they heard 2 or 3.

There are no reports that anyone was hurt.

Several witnesses reported the men were wearing camouflage clothing but were unable to tell whether the camo was hunting or military-style.

"They (officers) spoke to two people on scene across from police headquarters, they stated that they saw two men dressed in camouflage fatigues, however neither witness reported seeing either man fire a weapon or in possession of a weapon," said SPD spokesman, Cpl. Marcus Hines.

Several officers and a K9 unit searched behind Sun Furniture across the street from the police department and underneath the Murphy Street Bridge with guns drawn, but there were no signs of anyone matching that description and the area was cleared within an hour.

Such a response is common to reports of shots fired, according to Hines.

"In the world that we live in in today's time you don't want to take anything for granted and again the reports were made by police officers who reported hearing what sounded like gunshots to them so that's enough for us to take that very seriously."

Police say there is no damage to the SPD headquarters and no evidence that any shots were fired at the building. No shell casings have been found in the area, either.

Investigators will check surveillance video from nearby businesses in search of clues as to the source of the gunfire.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.