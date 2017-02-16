Black History Moment : Omari J. Ho Sang

KSLA News 12 recognizes Omari J. Ho-Sang during Black History month for her work with a grassroots organization she started in Shreveport.

Ho-Sang created ASAP Shreveport which stands for All streets, All people.

It's a grassroots organization whose goal is to start conversations and inspire change in the community.

The first week of February, the group stuck to their message when they hosted a community meeting at the Common Ground Community Center to discuss failing school in Caddo Parish.

Ho-Sang believes by responding to crime and poverty her organization can effectively address crime.

She says the community must look at the root of the problem.

