Shreveport police investigating robbery at Line Ave. bank

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Police are investigating a robbery this afternoon at a Shreveport bank.

It happened at the Regions Bank branch in the 4700 block of Line Avenue.

The Police Department has at least 3 units on the scene.

This is a developing story.

Further information about what happened is not yet available.

KSLA News 12 and KSLA.com have a crew on the scene and will provide more details as they become available.

