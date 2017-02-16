Texarkana Texas convenience store robbed during daytime

A Texarkana Texas convenience store was robbed in broad daylight and police are looking for the man who did it.

Police were sent to Pasco's Food Mart at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a news release from Texarkana Texas Police Department.

On the scene, the store clerk told officers that a man entered the store and brandished a handgun. He demanded money from the store's cash register.

After the store clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, the gunman fled the store, heading west.

The gunman was wearing a black jacket with a hood, gray sweatpants and a white Halloween-type mask.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at (903) 798-3116 or CrimeStoppers at (903) 793-7867.

