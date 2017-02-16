Visitation, funeral set for ETX couple killed in helicopter crash

Pamela Bailey (left) and husband Terry Bailey are believed to have died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday (Source: Facebook)

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Shelby County, Texas couple who died in the helicopter crash Wednesday at Wallace Lake.

Services for 54-year-old Terry Bailey and his wife, 57-year-old Pamela, of Center, Texas, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at First United Pentecostal Church, 1229 Southview Circle in Center. Their funeral will be preceded by visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church.

The remains found among the wreckage of the crash have been confirmed as those of the Baileys.

The DeSoto Parish coroner's office released the official confirmation Thursday afternoon after examining the remains and formally notifying the couple's family.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board spent the day combing through the wreckage in the lake that straddles Caddo and DeSoto parishes.

DeSoto Parish deputies helped them get to the hard-to-reach site throughout the day while others worked to complete the recovery of the couple's remains.

Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle said the aircraft will be removed Friday and turned over to federal investigators. However, the NSTB said on Friday that the wreckage was not removed from the lake and it likely will be early next week.

A salvatge company hired by the insurance company is in charge of moving the wreckage.

NTSB will begin their investigation next week.

Family members told the sheriff's office that the Baileys had flown to Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City for Valentine's Day dinner.

In a statement, the spokeswoman for The Horseshoe said,

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bailey family during this devastating time. The Baileys were valued guests and very special to the Caesars Entertainment family. Management has worked closely to provide information to the law enforcement agencies aiding in the crash investigation and recovery efforts.”

The Bailey's Bell B429 is believed to have crashed into the lake late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

DeSoto sheriff's Capt. Jayson Richardson said the couple was flying in the helicopter at a top speed of 178 miles per hour.

The wreckage was spotted around 1 p.m. Wednesday after crews were battling overgrowth of giant salvinia to find it.

The crash left a trail through the trees and seemed to have crashed at a high rate of speed. Fire still was burning late Wednesday night as efforts began to recover their remains.

Richardson said that this recovery operation required special equipment.

"We've worked with Caddo, we've worked with Bossier Parish, they brought in an airboat," Richardson said. "We have a hydro track, which allowed us to get in the locations like that, and it still proved difficult even with all that equipment. So it was a mutual thing, and we were able to all come together and make that happen."

Richardson also said that crews are having to build a road to access the crash site.

Richardson said they've heard a few reports from people near the area who may have heard a crash but did not see the helicopter go down.

Crews from Shreveport Fire Department, Caddo and Bossier Parish sheriff's offices, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, DeSoto Parish EMS, Shreveport Fire Department and LifeAir Medical Helicopter assisted with the search.

On Thursday, Center, TX, Mayor David Chadwick released the following statement about the deaths of the Baileys:

The City of Center grieves with the family of Pam and Terry Bailey in the tragic loss of these two native citizens and friends. Mr. and Mrs. Bailey had a deep love for their community and enjoyed being a part of its growth and success. We will miss their devotion to our community and its citizens, their vision and spirit of entrepreurship, their generosity and Christian witness in their daily walk. They have enriched our lives and leave a lasting footprint in our community.

On Friday, Senator Ted Cruz provided KSLA News 12 this statement on the Baileys:

Both Heidi and I are heartbroken and grieved to hear the news of the sudden passing of our dear friends Pam and Terry Bailey. They were pillars of their community, state, and nation, and generous beyond measure. We are honored to have had the opportunity to have known them personally. Their family and entire community are in our prayers at this time of tremendous loss.

