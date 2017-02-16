Haughton man charged in shooting outside Bossier City Taco Bell

Keiuntre Meshaun Normandin, 19, is charged with attempted first degree murder. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Haughton man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Sunday night at outside a Bossier City fast food restaurant that wounded another man.

Keiuntre Meshaun Normandin, 19, is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Police say 20-year-old Caleb Thompson was shot in the face in the parking lot of the Taco Bell restaurant in the 500 block of Stockwell Road near Louisiana Downs just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

Thompson, who was taken to University Health in Shreveport, is expected to survive.

Police say Normandin was taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility with bond set at $300,000.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.