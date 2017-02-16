Haughton mother found after missing for the 2nd time in less than 3 weeks

A Haughton family has been reunited with a mother of two who went missing for the second time in less than 3 weeks. She returned home unharmed on February 17.

Family members told Bossier Parish authorities that 27-year-old Royal Morgan Madden went missing Jan. 29.

She returned and then disappeared again on the 2nd.

"She had a court date on Tuesday, she failed to appear in court and that's when I knew something. This is not her – this is not right," said Lisa Lawrence, Royal's sister.

She contacted her family a few days later and told them she left and did not want to tell them where she was going, sheriff's Lt. Bill Davis said.

But her family says this time things were different.

"We were going by Facebook, going well she may not be responding to any of us, but at least she's checking it and that was kind of a hope for us, you know, that she was ok… Well, this time for this last two weeks she has not been on anything," Lawrence said.

Madden has a 10-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old-son.

Madden has blonde hair but has been known to change her hair color, Davis said. The last time she was seen, her hair was dyed dark purple/auburn.

She also has a large tattoo of two guns on her chest and several tattoos on her hands and back.

Her family was concerned for her welfare and wants to know she is safe, Davis said.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department says was a possibility Madden did not want to be found.

"You never know when it comes to missing persons. We just had a Benton woman went missing, she went missing on Saturday," said LT. Bill Davis. "We were very, very fortunate to find her just a few days later and had she spent one more night there when it got really, really cold and rainy who knows what would have happened."

Lisa admits her sister has had problems with drugs in the past.

Madden, whose last known residence is in the 600 block of Timbers East in Haughton, was arrested in December on charges of shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia. She failed to appear in court Feb. 14.

She fears she may be running with the wrong crowd.

"I am afraid that she is with the wrong people and all I can do is plead with her to call me, or anyone that has seen her to call the sheriff's office.. for the sake of us.. I need her to come home."

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.