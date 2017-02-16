Second suspect arrested in connection with Bossier Walmart arson

The second suspect accused of setting a fire at a Bossier City Walmart has turned himself in.

Ryan James Hannigan, 18, of Shreveport turned himself in on Saturday afternoon.

Hannigan along with Kailey Marie Wise, 18 was charged with simple arson with a February 3 incident at a Walmart Neighborhood Market in the 4000 block of Barksdale Boulevard, according to a news release from Bossier City Fire Department.

Wise turned herself in on Thursday. Hannigan was said to be out of the state.

In the store's surveillance video, a man and a woman are seen setting a fire to a package of feminine products with a cigarette lighter. The couple walked down the aisle and appear to wait until the fire engulfs the product.

The two then left the store.

An employee was able to put the fire out with an extinguisher before fire crews arrived on the scene.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.