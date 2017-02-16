Police investigating drive-by shooting in Hyde Park - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Police investigating drive-by shooting in Hyde Park

Police are investigating after a Shreveport home was hit several times by gunshots on Wednesday.

Police were called around 10:12 p.m. to the 500 block of Janet Lane. That's in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Witnesses told police that the home was hit several times, although no one saw who fired the shots.

Police canvassed the area and found no leads.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimStoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

