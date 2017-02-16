Armed robbery at Hollywood Avenue gas station

Shreveport police are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Wednesday.

Police were called to the scene at 9:35 a.m. to the Pel State Fina Gas Station in the 3100 block of Hollywood Avenue.

A masked man entered the business brandishing a handgun and demanded money from the store clerk.

The man got away with an unknown amount of cash and a handgun that was at the business.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

