ETX man accused of assaulting child several years ago

ARRESTED: Timothy Paul Wilder, 60, of Texarkana, Texas, is free on $35,000 bond after being arrested on a charge of sexually assaulting a child. (Source: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department)

A Texarkana, Texas, man is free on bond after being accused of sexually assaulting a child several years ago.

Texarkana, Texas, police were notified of the allegation against 60-year-old Timothy Paul Wilder after the child told a family member.

The girl was 6 to 8 years old when the assault occurred, says a statement from police spokesman Shawn M. Vaughn said.

Wilder, accompanied by his attorney, turned himself in to detectives Monday morning.

He was booked into Bi-State Jail and released later the same day on a $35,000 bond.

The case has been forwarded to the district attorney’s office.

