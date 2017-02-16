Caddo jury finds man guilty of assaulting girl as she slept

CONVICTED: Jessie James Jones, 65, of Shreveport, 1 count of indecent behavior with a juvenile under age 13. (Source: Caddo Correctional Center)

A Shreveport man sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl as she slept Aug. 16, 2014.

That's the finding of a Caddo District Court jury that today convicted 65-year-old Jessie James Jones of 1 count of indecent behavior with a juvenile under age 13.

The girl immediately reported the attack.

"The victim was taken to the Gingerbread House, our local children’s advocacy center, where she received services," Assistant District Attorney Holly McGinness said in the statement from the Caddo district attorney's office.

Investigators discovered Jones had a history of sexually abusing children over about 30 years, the district attorney's office reports.

He was booked the evening of Oct. 13 on 1 count each of aggravated crime against nature, a state probation violation and being an in-state and out-of-state fugitive.

Jones remains in Caddo Correctional Center.

He will return to court March 14 following a presentencing investigation.

Jones faces at least two years in prison at hard labor and a maximum term of 25 years.

