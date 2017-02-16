Shreveport man convicted of possessing child pornography

A 64-year-old Shreveport man is going to jail for possessing child pornography.

Paul Alan Baker today was convicted by a Caddo District Court jury of eight women and four men.

Now he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 when he returns to court March 6 for his sentencing.

Baker was booked into Caddo Correctional Center the evening of Jan. 10 on 50 counts of possession of child pornography.

His arrest came as a result of an investigation by the Louisiana attorney general's office during which investigators tracked an IP address to his home, the Caddo district attorney's office reports.

Baker remains in Caddo Correctional.

