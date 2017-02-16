Suspect wanted in deadly Cedar Grove shooting captured in Cherokee Park

Two people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in the 200 block of Emerald Circle. (Source: Doug Warner/ KSLA News 12)

A suspect in a drive-by shooting last week in Cedar Grove that left one man dead and another man wounded is behind bars.

22-year-old Darell Bell was wanted on warrants charging him with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder for the February 8 shooting in the 200 block of North Emerald Loop.

Police say 19-year-old Henderson and 21-year-old Jelantis Chatman were sitting in a car in front of a house there when a gray Ford F-150 extended cab pickup made multiple passes down the road before someone in the truck riddled the car with bullets.

Chatman survived, but Henderson died at the hospital.

Bell was identified as a suspect the following day but he remained on the run until tips led police to a home in the 400 block of Chickasaw Trail Wednesday morning, where he was believed to have been hiding out.

According to police, Bell tried to jump out a window to escape as agents from the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, along with officers from the Shreveport Police Department’s K-9 Unit and Mid-Level narcotics unit converged on the home.

Police say they quickly captured him without further incident.

Bell was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. Bond on the second-degree murder charge is set at $500,000 along with and another $250,000 on the attempted murder charge, but he will remain held without bond as a parole fugitive.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.