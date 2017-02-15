SE OK family awaits ID, closure following discovery of remains

Charlie Osterdock was last seen leaving a house near Eagletown, Oklahoma in June of 2015. (Source: Family photo)

McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy led an expanded search that covered a four-mile area near Eagletown, OK with the help of more than 100 volunteers. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A McCurtain County family believes the search for a loved one missing for nearly 2 years is over with the discovery of skeletal remains in a wooded area near Eagletown over the weekend.

Charlie Osterdock was last seen leaving a house near Eagletown, Oklahoma in June of 2015. In January, authorities found a clue in the case when a dog brought a human skull to a house less than a mile from where he was last seen alive.

An initial search of the area yielded few clues, but on Saturday, McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy led an expanded search that covered a four-mile area with the help of more than 100 volunteers. Clardy described it as the largest law enforcement search of the area in the past 20 years.

Skeletal remains were found on Monday morning, three days into the search when a small group of volunteers decided to make one more sweep and found more bones and other evidence that could help confirm the identity of the remains.

Donna Ashalintubbi is already taking some comfort in the prospect of finally finding some closure in at least knowing his remains have been found.

"We don't have to wonder what happened or where he is at anymore...It ends it. I know they still don't have it confirmed but I know it is him. It's got to be."

But the sheriff says the case isn't considered closed just yet.

"We do treat this as a homicide until otherwise. Like I said, this still is an open investigation the evidence doesn't point that direction. Hopefully, we can give some closure to the family. This has been a long drawn out deal for them."

The remains and evidence have been sent to the Oklahoma State crime lab for further examination.

Donna Ashalintubbi expects those results to confirm what she already knows in her heart and is ready to lay her brother to rest.

"It just makes an ending to me. Not a happy ending, but it is a better ending to than what it could have been and it makes us happy to know that he is going to be put where he should be."

