Fire burns Texarkana, AR, house

Police officers responding to a burglar alarm found a house fire.

It happened tonight in Texarkana, Ark.

The officers noticed smoke coming from a residence in the 3500 block of Water Oak Drive and notified the Fire Department.

Flames already had moved into the attic when firefighters arrived and burst through the roof soon after, Fire Chief David Fletcher said.

Firefighters were able to get one of three vehicles out of the residence's garage.

Now authorities are trying to determine what started the blaze.

No one was injured while fighting the fire.

As for the homeowners, Fletcher said, they have yet to return after leaving the country to go home for Christmas.

