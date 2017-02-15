Man hit by SUV while trying to cross Jimmie Davis Highway

An 81-year-old man is in the hospital after being hit by an SUV.

It happened this evening in Bossier City.

Authorities say the man, whose name has not been released, was trying to cross Jimmie Davis Highway at Sunflower Boulevard

He was conscious and responsive when he was taken to University Health in Shreveport, police said.

Authorities also said the SUV had a green light when it passed through the intersection.

