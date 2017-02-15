Probationary SPD officer arrested in connection with homicide

Police say 21-year-old Jacory J. Wesley, of the 7000 block of Penny Street in Shreveport, is responsible for the shooting in a parking lot in the 6300 block of Hearne Avenue. (Source: Shreveport PD)

One person was fatally shot at the County Market grocery in Shreveport early Sunday. 2 others were wounded. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A probationary Shreveport police officer has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside a Shreveport grocery store that left 1 dead and three others wounded.

Booking records show 26-year-old Lashell Linsha Crawford is charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder Wednesday.

Police say the charge is based on information and evidence gathered during the ongoing investigation into the shooting death of 25-year-old Rolandreon Fisher.

Fisher was shot multiple times early on the morning of January 29 in the parking lot of the County Market in the 6300 block of Hearne Avenue.

3 others were wounded in the incident, including 2 men in the parking lot at the time and a woman in a vehicle passing by.

Jacorey Wesley, 21, was arrested 4 days later and charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with the killing.

Police say Crawford, a probationary officer hired by the department in July of 2016, surrendered herself to authorities at the Caddo Parish Correctional Center Wednesday evening and remains on departmental leave in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board which states,

When an employee is charged with a felony he shall, and if a misdemeanor he may, be immediately relieved of duty and placed on “departmental leave” for up to one week at full pay and with continuing seniority.

Police have not released details on how Crawford was allegedly involved in the shooting.

Her bond was set at $10,000.



