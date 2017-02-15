BPSO: Suspect in credit union holdup arrested after confession

Police say it was Robinson who walked into the Bossier Federal Credit Union, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the teller on Wednesday afternoon in Bossier City. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Shreveport man is in custody, accused of robbing a Bossier Federal Credit Union in broad daylight at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Frenell Robinson of the 3400 block of Sunset Drive in Shreveport was arrested around 9 p.m. Wednesday after confessing his involvement in the crime to investigators.

Robinson was taken into custody less than four hours after the holdup at the Bossier Federal Credit Union on Airline Drive, which happened just before 2 p.m.

Police say it was Robinson who walked into the credit union, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the teller before taking off with the cash in a vehicle parked nearby for a quick getaway.

After searching in both Bossier City and Shreveport, Bossier Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies and S.W.A.T. ultimately tracked Robinson down and took him into custody with help from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and FBI Violent Crimes Task Force.

Robinson has since been booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility on a charge of armed robbery.

This guy had a lot of nerve to come into a bank in Bossier Parish in the middle of the day, rob a clerk at gunpoint and then think he’s going to just get away with it,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said in a statement released by the BPSO Wednesday night.

“No, sir, I can tell you that your day is not going to end well. Our Bossier Sheriff’s Office team and our partners with the Marshals and FBI Task Forces did an amazing job in identifying Robinson as the bank robber, locating him and taking him into custody. To have a thief rob a bank and within four hours, a suspect is in custody. Once again, that’s a good day for law enforcement and the residents of Bossier Parish."

