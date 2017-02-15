Bossier City police arrest pair in prostitution sting

Two Texans are behind bars on charges relating to prostitution, murder and kidnapping.

Marcus Speed, 25, and Mieko Glenn, 27, both of Fort Worth were arrested on February 10 at a hotel in Bossier City, according to a Facebook post.

Speed was charged with promoting prostitution, pandering, money laundering and racketeering for acting as a pimp for females exchanging sex for money.

Authorities discovered that Speed had active arrest warrants in the Fort Worth area for kidnapping two 13-year-old girls and murdering the boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend.

Glenn was charged with prostitution.

An 18-year-old woman was at the scene during the arrest who was not engaged in illegal activity. She admitted to undercover agents that she has been involved in prostitution since she was 14-years-old.

Narcotics agents seized $430 in cash.

Speed and Glenn were booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. Speed faces a bond of $140,000 (not including the warrant charges.) Glenn's bond was set at $1,000.

