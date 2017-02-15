Proposal would let Texas firefighters, EMTs carry guns

First responders in Texas would be able to carry firearms if the state's Legislature approves a new bill.

District 10 state Rep. John Wray, of Waxahachie, has introduced legislation that would let firefighters and paramedics carry guns while on duty.

KTVT reports that the Republican lawmaker says current policies vary from department to department when it comes proper procedure to ensure that crime, fire and crash scenes are secure. He also said it's impossible to predict what could happen at any given time, the news station reported.

“In the less urban areas… you increase the likelihood that the first responders on the scene will be non-peace officers — such as fire and EMS.”

According to CBS DFW, Wray said he certainly isn’t trying to increase first responders' duties but is focusing on their safety.

“Firefighters and EMS do not need to perform a peace officer role, but they certainty have the right to protect themselves.”

Wray also told the Dallas station that first responders currently run the risk of being delayed because they have to remove the firearm and store it in their vehicle. “Folks who have a license to carry are knowledgeable about the weapon that they’re carrying and keeping it secure.”

House Bill 982, which was introduced Jan. 12, has not yet made it out of committee.

The term "first responder" in the proposal refers to anyone working in fire protection or emergency medical services, including volunteers.

