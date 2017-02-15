DPSO: Remains of two people found in Wallace Lake helicopter crash

The bodies of two people have been recovered in a deadly helicopter crash in DeSoto Parish.

DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office confirms that the remains were recovered around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Two people were on board a helicopter when it crashed today in Wallace Lake, the FAA reports.

The Bell B429 is believed to have been flying from Shreveport Downtown Airport to Shelby County, Texas.

"It appears that nobody has survived this crash. And we are just trying to make the recovery of the body at this time," DeSoto Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle said.

Preliminary information indicated that the aircraft is registered to someone in Center, Texas, the FAA reports.

The FAA now says the helicopter's tail or N number has been confirmed as N598PB.

The FAA's registry lists that aircraft as a Bell B429 registered to Terry Bailey of the 1000 block of Southview Circle in Center.

People who live in Center tell KSLA News 12 everyone is heartbroken after hearing the news.

"They were known by everyone here, and everybody loved them and they helped a lot of people. They had a lot of people that worked for them and a lot of people that knew them, and they are both from good families and we're just all devastated," said Lillian Shofner who owns a small business on the square.

Representatives of the DeSoto and Caddo coroner's offices arrived at a well site on the southern end of Wallace Lake and now are being taken to the wreckage.

That's near where first responders searching for a missing helicopter have been battling overgrowth of giant salvinia in their attempts to get to wreckage found on the DeSoto side of the lake.

Authorities from multiple agencies also are working to figure out what led up to the aircraft crashing.

Crews converged on Wallace Lake near the Caddo-DeSoto line after the wreckage was spotted about 1 p.m. today.

DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies were trying to reach the wreckage from that side of the lake.

Meantime, Shreveport Fire Department crews launched a boat from the Caddo side of the lake.

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office used a helicopter to help search for the missing chopper.

The LifeAir medical helicopter also was asked to help with the search and discovered the wreckage.

Officials from Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirm that crews from Caddo Parish called and asked for a boat to search Wallace Lake.

FAA investigators are on their way to the site.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and will be in charge of the investigation.

