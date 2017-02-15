Portion of Texas Street in Shreveport closed after driver flips car

Two men were sent to a Shreveport hospital after one driver blacked out at the wheel.

Police responded to a call at 10:20 a.m. to a wreck in the 1500 block of Texas Street.

On the scene, police found a brand-new Ford Focus flipped on its side and a utility pole sheared at its base.

The driver told police that he blacked out behind the wheel after a doctor's visit.

Police say that the pair had non-life-threatening injuries.

The road will remain closed until SWEPCO workers complete making repairs.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.