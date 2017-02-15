Armed man robs SWAR bank

They say the man left the scene in a blue 2006 Chrysler 300. (Source: Magnolia Police Department)

Police say the man walked into the Lakewood branch of People's Bank armed with a handgun and demanded money. (Source: Magnolia Police Department)

Southwest Arkansas police are looking for a lone bandit who they say robbed an area bank Tuesday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. in Magnolia, Arkansas.

Police say the man walked into the Lakewood branch of People's Bank armed with a handgun and demanded money.

The bandit took an unknown amount of cash and fled the scene heading west on Green street, according to police. They say he left the scene in a blue 2006 Chrysler 300.

There were customers in the bank at the time but no one was injured.

The man's face was covered but police believe he was around 6 feet tall.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.