Police: Man attempts to rob bank, leaves without cash

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are looking for this man who they believe attempted to rob a bank. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A man is on the run after police say he attempted to rob a Shreveport bank Tuesday morning.

It happened just before noon at the Chase Bank in the 100 block of Freestate Boulevard.

Police say the man gave the teller a note with his alleged intentions but he ran away before the teller gave him any money.

The man is described as being about 6 feet tall, with sunglasses and a long-sleeved tan shirt. He was last seen driving away in a lime green colored vehicle, possibly a Mitsubishi Mirage, according to police.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.