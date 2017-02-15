Police: Man attempts to rob bank, leaves without cash - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport police are looking for this man who they believe attempted to rob a bank. (Source: Shreveport Police Department) Shreveport police are looking for this man who they believe attempted to rob a bank. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A man is on the run after police say he attempted to rob a Shreveport bank Tuesday morning.

It happened just before noon at the Chase Bank in the 100 block of Freestate Boulevard.

Police say the man gave the teller a note with his alleged intentions but he ran away before the teller gave him any money.

The man is described as being about 6 feet tall, with sunglasses and a long-sleeved tan shirt. He was last seen driving away in a lime green colored vehicle, possibly a Mitsubishi Mirage, according to police.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website.

