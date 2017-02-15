Man suspected of stealing $100s worth of meat from Shreveport stores

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are looking for this man who they believe stole $100s worth of meat from Target. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police are looking for the man they believe stole hundreds of dollars worth of meat products.

The man was caught on surveillance video on February 11 taking food from the Target store in the 7100 block of Youree Drive.

Police say he was last seen driving off in a silver Mitsubishi Montero SUV with a Texas license plate reading U.S. Army GK82TY.

He is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds. Police say he wore distinctive blue shoes with green shoe laces.

The man has also been captured on video committing similar thefts from the Kroger store on Ellerbe Road in South Shreveport.

Anyone with any information about the man is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

