Health Alert: Protecting against the flu

Schools across the ArkLaTex are monitoring their students checking for any signs of the flu virus after a flu outbreak shut the doors of two schools this past week.

North Caddo Elementary-middle school and Summerfield High school are both back open after being closed for several days.

"We haven't reached the peak of the influenza season yet. That's why it's very important if you haven't been given the vaccine that even though it's late within two weeks it'll help you from getting influenza," says Dr. Joseph Bocchini with LSU Health.

With flu season in full swing, Dr. Bocchini says if you haven't gotten the flu shot, it's not too late to get that done.

"Even though we want people to be immunized before flu season. Flu season carries on from now until sometimes May. So, that even though we're seeing a big flu outbreak now, it's very possible that we will see another flu outbreak in the next couple of months," said Dr. Bocchini.

There's also a myth the virus spreads because the weather changes, but Dr. Bocchini explains that isn't true.

"The flu is more predominant in the winter months because people are closer in the winter.They have less outdoor activities. Their children are in school, there are many indoor activities that allow the virus to spread more effective during the winter months," said Dr. Bocchini.

The symptoms ranged from aggressive headaches, high fevers, scratchy throats and runny noses.

