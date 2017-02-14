Rite Aid closing 5 of its 6 stores in Shreveport starting Feb. 24

Rite Aid is closing five of it six Shreveport locations, beginning Feb. 24 with the store at 3810 Jewella Ave. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Rite Aid Corp. is closing five of its six Shreveport locations late this month and early next month for failing to meet performance goals.

The stores, listed by their closing dates, are:

Feb. 24: Store 7332, 3810 Jewella Ave.

Feb. 27: Store 7328, 5711 Youree Drive

Feb. 28: Store 7335, 6940 Pines Road

March 1: Store 7330, 1850 N. Market St.

March 2: Store 7331, 2758 W. 70th St.

"We are working closely with Kroger and CVS to ensure a seamless transition for our customers," company spokeswoman Ashley Flower said.

On the last day of business, each location's pharmacy files will be transferred to a nearby pharmacy.

Following are the destinations of those records:

Rite Aid, 3810 Jewella Ave., to Rite Aid, 761 Pierremont Road

Rite Aid, 5711 Youree Drive, to Kroger, 6652 Youree Drive

Rite Aid, 6940 Pines Road, to CVS, 6935 Pines Road

Rite Aid, 1850 N. Market St., to CVS, 1540 N. Market St.

Rite Aid, 2758 W. 70th St., to CVS, 2755 Hollywood Ave.

The company also is in the process of trying to find jobs for the displaced Rite Aid workers at its other Rite Aid locations, Flower said.

"This was a business decision only made after the careful consideration of many factors. The closures are not related to Rite Aid’s pending merger with Walgreens Boots Alliance."

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.