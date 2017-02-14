Not everyone happy with Miller County, AR, budget proposal

"We have enough cushion in our reserve fund so we could weather a year. If we run over ... there is going to be some hard choices to make at the end of this year," Budget and Finance Committee Chairman Earnest Pender said. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Miller County Deputy Treasurer Lesley Ross and other county employees are disappointed there's no pay raise. "I believe employees are definitely due a pay raise. As employees, we want to be compensated for the work that we do." (Source: KSLA News 12)

Miller County, Ark., leaders' initial inability to pass a budget has left the county running on last year's numbers.

A new proposal by the county government's Budget and Finance Committee might be a solution, at least for now.

But not everyone is happy about it.

Miller County Deputy Treasurer Lesley Ross and other county employees say they're disappointed the proposal doesn't include pay raises.

Last year, there was a 3 percent raise for more than 200 employees.

"I believe employees are definitely due a pay raise," said Ross, "As employees, we want to be compensated for the work that we do."

The Budget and Finance Committee approved the $16.5 million budget proposal for fiscal year 2017 on Monday night.

Leaders say nearly half of the total goes toward what they call a very tight general fund.

"The general fund funds the nucleus of the operation of the county," Budget and Finance Committee Chairman Earnest Pender explained.

He added that the county will have to use reserve funds to stimulate the general fund, and noted that each county elected official had to make concessions to make the budget work.

"There is no hiring freeze, although we approved a certain number of positions and they cannot hire above that number without the quorum court

approving the new position."

Officials say they'll keep a close eye on the budget in the coming months and possibly revisit budget talks midsummer.

"We definitely don't want the county to go into a deficit for us for the funding we have available right now," said Ross.

"We have enough cushion in our reserve fund so we could weather a year," Pender said. "If we run over, we are hopeful that we will not, but if we do, there is going to be some hard choices to make at the end of this year."

The budget proposal will be presented to the entire Quorum Court for its consideration Feb. 21. If approved, the budget would go into effect immediately.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.