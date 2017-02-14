Marriage license filings down this Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is the holiday of romance and love.

Typically, it is a popular day to get a marriage license.

This year, however, that wasn't the case in Bossier and Caddo parishes.

The Caddo clerk of court's office only issued 1 marriage license Tuesday.

The office handles 7 to 10 marriage licenses on an average day and typically issues about 20 to 25 around Valentine's Day, Clerk of Court Mike Spence said.

Cupid wasn't shooting a lot of arrows on the other side of Red River, either. The Bossier clerk of court's office issued only 4 marriage licenses.

Clerk of Court Jill Sessions said that's below last year's number. She added that her office typically issues 10 to 12 licenses on Valentine's Day.

There could be multiple reasons people didn't apply for a marriage license.

It could have been the chilly, rainy weather. Valentine's Day falling on a Tuesday could be another.

It also could have something to do with what is needed to apply.

"It's turned getting a marriage license into more of a bureaucracy. They have to come and have birth certificate," Spence said.

A lot of people in Caddo aren't from Caddo, he continued, so they don't have their birth certificate here.

Under certain circumstances, Spence noted, a judge could allow someone to get a marriage license without birth certificate.

Overall, the average number of people applying for a marriage license remains about the same in Caddo.

Meantime, the number of divorces filings in the parish has gone way down.

"In 2000, we had 1,800 divorce suits. And in 2016, we had only 800 divorce suits," Spence said.

In Bossier Parish, the number of marriage licenses issued has gone down each year from 2014 to 2016, while the number of divorce filings went up from, 2014 to 2015. Last year's divorce numbers aren't yet available.

