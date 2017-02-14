New Shreveport eatery offers healthy options on the go

A new fast-food restaurant is making it easier for people to grab healthy food on the go in Shreveport.

A little over a month ago, The Green House Salad Co. opened its doors in the location on Youree Drive formerly occupied by Red Mango.

The Green House Salad Co. offers a super salad bar with a wide range of vegetables, fruit, beans, all the salad fixings and homemade salad dressings.

You can get it all to go or to dine in.

The Green House Salad Co. started business in Lake Charles about two years ago and chose Shreveport as it's second location after market research showed the city as a prime spot.

"It's all organic. It's all fresh. We get our produce every two days, so you know what you're eating is fresh," said Manny Estrada, general manager of the Shreveport location.

"So that (is) what we're selling to the customers. It's just fresh, produce, clean, gluten-free food. So it's all healthy. To be able to come in and just conveniently on the go just get some quick healthy good food, that's awesome."

Estrada said The Green House Salad Co. also plans to open locations in Ruston, Monroe and Covington.

