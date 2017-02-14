City Council approves of services like Uber coming to town

A ride sharing app called Uber is considering expanding their services to Shreveport, by testing the viability of its services.

The next step for the amendment will be a public safety committee meeting the first week of February. That is when the public will have an opportunity to comment.

The Shreveport City Council has just voted and approved of ride-sharing companies like Uber hitting the city's streets.

The council had the option to adopt, amend or reject a proposal to amend the city's transportation ordinance that would open the door to "transportation network companies" including services provided by Uber, Lyft and Fare.

"It is a positive step forward for our city to provide transportation options for our citizens, and the business community, that best fit their diverse needs," Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch said in a statement prior to the vote. Such ride-sharing services "... have proven to be an efficient solution to the demands for increased transportation options, flexible employment opportunities and improved service delivery."

On Monday, the city’s public safety committee held a meeting where they agreed to forward the ordinance to the full council.

During that gathering, Shreveport cab drivers expressed concerns about companies like Uber not having to follow the same regulations that other transportation services like theirs do.

But council members addressed those concerns by saying that there are enough protections in place and that more amendments can be made down the line if problems come up.

Making those amendments is exactly what Ronnie Remedies, owner of Shreveport Limousine plans to do. He said this issue isn't over yet.

"It's encouraging councilman Corbin said they would revisit the ordinances as they apply to the cab and limousine industry very soon, and I plan to sit down and try to reach some sort of resolution to where it's fair to everyone," explained Remedies.

Public Safety Committee Chairman Jerry Bowman is one of two council members who proposed the amendment to the city's transportation ordinance.

"We just want to be an open market like everyone else and take our city forward and grow," said Bowman.

Tuesday's passage clears the way for Shreveport to join major Louisiana cities such as New Orleans and Baton Rouge in the ride-sharing trend.

After the Mayor signs the ordinance, it's up to the companies to reach out to the city to begin their start-up process. We reached out to Uber to see if they had a timeline set, but have not heard back from them.

As far as Bossier City is concerned, city spokesman Mark Natale says the city hasn't been contacted by the company to operate in Bossier City. Natale says he suspects the city will take a look at the ordinance that the City of Shreveport is considering and proceed from there to determine how to best approached the issue.

