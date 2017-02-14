INTERACTIVE MAP: School arrests in the ArkLaTex - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

INTERACTIVE MAP: School arrests in the ArkLaTex

By Blane Skiles, Digital Marketing Manager


Every year, hundreds of students in Northwest Louisiana will find themselves in handcuffs for misbehaving in school. KSLA News 12 Investigates wanted to know how many kids are being arrested in our region and why. We requested the numbers from nine parishes. See what we found in this map (tap to interact).

Click here to see our full investigation.

