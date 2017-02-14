Anti-Muslim signs found at Bossier mosque; group pushes for hate crime inquiry

A Muslim leader in Bossier City is asking for help in finding the suspects responsible for posting what appears to be anti-Muslim signs at a mosque. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Muslim leader in Bossier City is asking for help in finding the suspects responsible for posting what appears to be anti-Muslim signs at a mosque. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The headquarters of the Islamic Association of Shreveport and Bossier City sits on Delhi Street in Bossier City. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

A Muslim leader in Bossier City is asking for help in finding the suspects responsible for posting what appears to be anti-Muslim signs at a mosque. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Police want to know who posted 2 anti-Muslim posters at a Bossier City mosque and why.

Muslim leaders are frustrated over being targeted.

And a national Muslim civil rights group is calling on federal and state law agencies to investigate it as a hate crime.

Two anti-Muslim signs were posted on at Masjid Al Noor, 1000 Delhi St. in Bossier City, said Khurshid Khan, vice president of the Islamic Association of Greater Shreveport.

One sign was posted on the front door of the mosque, the other on the outside sign, Khan said.

Both reportedly read: "Imagine a Muslim-free America!"

At statement released the afternoon of Feb. 14 by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) says the signs also referenced what appeared to be a white supremacist website.

Now Khan is asking for help finding those responsible for posting them.

Khan said they planned to contact Bossier City police but also wanted to get the word out to the general public.

They're asking anyone with information about this case to contact police.

This incident comes amid growing tensions in the Muslim community ever since President Donald Trump issued an executive order that bans citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for the next 90 days.

CAIR’s statement says its New Jersey chapter earlier today called for increased security for Muslim students after a similar poster calling for a “Muslim-Free America” was found taped to the wall of a building at Rutgers University that Muslim students use for programs and daily prayers.

An identical poster also had been found on the University of Texas campus, the group reports.

“It is clear that these signs, which were used to vandalize a house of worship, are part of a nationwide campaign by racists and Islamophobes to intimidate the American Muslim community,” CAIR spokesman Ibrahim Hooper says in the council's statement. “Americans of all faiths must join together in repudiating the call to violence implicit in this hate campaign.”

CAIR soon will publish a report showing that 2016 was the worst year on record for incidents in which mosques were targets of bias, he added.

The Washington-based Muslim civil rights group is urging American Muslims and Islamic institutions to take extra security precautions and to report any bias incidents to law enforcement authorities and to the council's civil rights department by calling (202) 742-6420 or by filing a report by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.